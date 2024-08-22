Kamala Harris’ fundraising in Georgia surges in July after campaign announcement

Harris’ fundraising is closing the gap of campaign donations in Georgia. Since the beginning of 2023, Trump’s fundraising in Georgia has topped $7 million. Biden and Harris have raised $6 million. Just one month earlier, at the end of June, Trump had raised almost twice as much from Georgians as Biden.

Leading up to his withdrawal from the race, Biden had raised roughly $370,000 from Georgians in July, compared with Trump’s $840,000. By the end of the month, Biden and Harris had raised approximately $2.8 million from Georgians during July while Trump raised almost $900,000.

The funds come from those who contributed over $200 directly to the campaigns or transferred to the campaigns through affiliated committees. The totals do not include money raised by super PACs supporting the candidates or outside groups backing them.

Democratic strategist Howard Franklin said the initial fundraising burst isn’t part of a honeymoon phase.

“I think that the financial support showing up is very likely going to continue, in large part because she’s built her own deep relationship with the state,” he said. “I know that a lot of folks who are political principals, who are big donors, who are strong activists, have their own Kamala stories at this point. So, I don’t worry at all that it’s going to dip.”

Franklin said the relationships with Harris were cultivated by her spending time in Georgia and headlining events to talk about policy, not just fundraising. Over the past four years, Harris has visited Georgia 17 times, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Franklin said he expects Harris to receive another boost in funding during the Democratic National Convention this week.

The Trump campaign’s Georgia funding peaked leading up to the Republican National Convention in mid-July, dropping off quickly after it ended.

Republican strategist Mark Rountree said the jump in Harris’ fundraising isn’t necessarily indicative of a change in Georgia politics.

“To isolate one reporting period, it doesn’t really say much,” he said. “Whereas Trump, he’s been running a marathon. She is, by default, having to run a sprint.”

There is a stark difference in where each candidate is receiving money from in Georgia. For Harris and Biden, over 40% of July donations came from Atlanta. For Trump, less than 1% of donations came from the city. Democrats dominate the vote in Atlanta while areas outside of metro Atlanta generally have heavily supported Republicans in recent elections.

Data journalist Jordan Rynning contributed to this article.