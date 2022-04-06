Juneteenth is now a paid state holiday for Georgia employees

Kemp’s options for 2022 were to either amend the law and add Juneteenth as an official 13th state holiday, or drop another holiday, such as Columbus Day. He went the expansion route.

The measure was sponsored by state Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, who is retiring after serving 48 years in the state House. The longest-serving member of the Legislature, Smyre also sponsored the legislation that established Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a state holiday in 1984.

Officially, Juneteenth National Independence Day — which normally falls on June 19 — recognizes the day in 1865 when some slaves in Galveston, Texas, first learned they were free, despite the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the Confederate states two years prior.