Joe Biden arrives at CNN for presidential debate

President Joe Biden has arrived at CNN, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden is doing a walk-through of the studio in Midtown. The presidential debate begins at 9 p.m.

Joe Biden's motorcade left the Hyatt Regency Atlanta to go to the debate stage.

There will be no voters in the audience to witness Biden or former President Donald Trump face off. Other than moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and their crew, members of the media won’t technically be in the debate hall either. Reporters will instead be housed across the street at Georgia Tech’s basketball arena, McCamish Pavilion.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

