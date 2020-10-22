High voter turnout expected Saturday as celebrities, activists promote Vote Early Day

Billing itself as a movement similar to Giving Tuesday or National Voter Registration Day, Vote Early Day is a huge effort promoting early voting as a way to ensure that millions more Americans are able to cast their ballots.

“For people who may be unable to come out to early voting during weekdays, the polls are open this Saturday in every county in the state,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Weekend voting is another way voting is so convenient in Georgia, including three weeks of early voting, no-excuse absentee voting and Election Day. Take advantage of early voting this weekend and avoid the long lines on Election Day.”