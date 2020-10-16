Metro counties offer weekend early in-person voting

Daunted by long lines for early voting? Saturday and Sunday early in-person voting is being offered in metro counties this weekend and next.
The three weeks of early voting in Georgia began Monday with thousands of voters taking to lines with lawn chairs, umbrellas and resolve, prepared to wait as long as necessary to cast their ballot. But before early voting ends on Oct. 30, there will be two weekends of additional hours at early polling places.
Cobb County
Cobb’s early voting locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24 at:
- Cobb County Elections & Registration, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
- West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
- The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
- Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth
- Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
On Oct. 24, Cobb will open two additional locations for Saturday voting: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ben Robertson Community Center at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw and Ron Anderson Recreation Center at 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
Cobb residents also have the option of dropping off absentee ballots at 16 drop-box locations around the county. Those locations can be viewed on Cobb County Elections' website.
DeKalb County
DeKalb County’s 12 early voting locations, which includes a former Atlanta Hawks star’s Chamblee training facility, are open this weekend and next, Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Find early voting addresses and more details on the county’s early voting site.
Fulton County
Early voting locations will be open in Fulton County for the next two weekends. Saturday voting will take place 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.
Polling places can be found on the Early Voting Locations page on the Fulton website. A link to voting site wait times is also available on that page.
Four outreach voting locations will have slightly different weekend hours. They include the following:
Crabapple Neighborhood Senior Center, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Edwin A. Thompson Sr. Student Activity Center, Building 800, 1630 Metropolitan Parkway S.W., Atlanta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Quality Living Services, 4001 Danforth Road S.W., Atlanta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24
Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has made weekend early voting more widely available than ever before. Voters can cast ballots at any of the nine early voting locations on Oct. 17 and 18, 24 and 25 during the same hours offered on weekdays. In previous years, there have been shortened hours on the weekends and Sunday voting was not always available.
- Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road, Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information is available at the Gwinnett County’s advance voting page.