Metro counties offer weekend early in-person voting

Cobb residents also have the option of dropping off absentee ballots at 16 drop-box locations around the county. Those locations can be viewed on Cobb County Elections' website.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County’s 12 early voting locations, which includes a former Atlanta Hawks star’s Chamblee training facility, are open this weekend and next, Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Find early voting addresses and more details on the county’s early voting site.

Fulton County

Early voting locations will be open in Fulton County for the next two weekends. Saturday voting will take place 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 17 and Oct. 24; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.

Polling places can be found on the Early Voting Locations page on the Fulton website. A link to voting site wait times is also available on that page.

Four outreach voting locations will have slightly different weekend hours. They include the following:

Crabapple Neighborhood Senior Center, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Edwin A. Thompson Sr. Student Activity Center, Building 800, 1630 Metropolitan Parkway S.W., Atlanta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Quality Living Services, 4001 Danforth Road S.W., Atlanta. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County has made weekend early voting more widely available than ever before. Voters can cast ballots at any of the nine early voting locations on Oct. 17 and 18, 24 and 25 during the same hours offered on weekdays. In previous years, there have been shortened hours on the weekends and Sunday voting was not always available.

Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road, Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information is available at the Gwinnett County’s advance voting page.