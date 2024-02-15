Hearing wraps for day with Willis still on the stand; set to resume at 9 a.m.

The hearing ended for the day shortly after 5 p.m. Judge Scott McAfee said court will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon. She is expected to resume her testimony Friday morning.
The state expects to call three or four witnesses Friday. Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant said she plans to call two more witnesses.
McAfee said he hopes to close the evidence Friday. But he doesn’t plan to issue his ruling the same day.
