Gwinnett DA on track to avoid runoff

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is on a track to defeat challenges from two high-ranking former employees.
Credit: NATRICE MILLER
Credit: NATRICE MILLER
With 79% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Austin-Gatson has more than 50% of the vote in unofficial results.
One of her challengers, Andrea Alabi, appeared likely to make the race competitive after winning endorsements from several area mayors and the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys. No Republicans are running for district attorney.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties
The Latest