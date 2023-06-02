Politics

Gwinnett DA on track to avoid runoff

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson (center) speaks during a press conference led by Peachtree Ridge High School student Tyler Lee addressing gun safety at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

By
17 minutes ago

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is on a track to defeat challenges from two high-ranking former employees.

With 79% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Austin-Gatson has more than 50% of the vote in unofficial results.

One of her challengers, Andrea Alabi, appeared likely to make the race competitive after winning endorsements from several area mayors and the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys. No Republicans are running for district attorney.

About the Author

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter

Alia Pharr covers Gwinnett County.

