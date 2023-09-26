Georgia’s congressional incumbents face little to no opposition in primary

Georgia has only one open congressional seat this year, the contest to replace U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson in west Georgia’s 3rd District. The remaining contests all feature incumbents who are expected to win re-election easily in November.

Of the state’s 13 congressional incumbents, 10 faced no primary challenger. The three lawmakers who did have competitive primaries all won Tuesday night without a need for a runoff.

There were a handful of competitive races where the winners will face incumbents in the general election.