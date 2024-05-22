A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia

Georgia has only one open congressional seat this year, the contest to replace U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson in west Georgia’s 3rd District. The remaining contests all feature incumbents who are expected to win re-election easily in November.
Of the state’s 13 congressional incumbents, 10 faced no primary challenger. The three lawmakers who did have competitive primaries all won Tuesday night without a need for a runoff.
There were a handful of competitive races where the winners will face incumbents in the general election.
Below is a roundup of how every congressional primary appeared to have shaken out after polls closed Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State.
1ST DISTRICT (southeast Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Patti Hewitt had no primary opponent.
2ND DISTRICT (southwest Georgia):
Republican: Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson are headed to a runoff.
Democrat: U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop had no primary opponent.
3RD DISTRICT (exurbs southwest of Atlanta):
Republican: Brian Jack and state Sen. Mike Dugan are headed to a runoff.
Democrat: Maura Keller won the primary.
4TH DISTRICT (east metro Atlanta):
Republican: Eugene Yu had no primary opponent.
Democrat: U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson had no primary opponent.
5TH DISTRICT (intown Atlanta):
Republican: John Salvesen II had no primary opponent.
Democrat: U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams had no primary opponent.
6TH DISTRICT (west metro Atlanta):
Republican: Jeff Criswell had no primary opponent.
Democrat: U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath won the primary.
7TH DISTRICT (north Atlanta suburbs):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Robert Christian III had no primary opponent.
8TH DISTRICT (South Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Austin Scott had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Darrius Butler won the primary.
9TH DISTRICT (northeast Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Tambrei Cash had no primary opponent.
10TH DISTRICT (northeast Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Alexandra “Lexy” Doherty won the primary.
11TH DISTRICT (north Atlanta suburbs):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk won the primary.
Democrat: Katy “Kate” Stamper won the primary.
12TH DISTRICT (east central Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Rick Allen had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson won the primary.
13TH DISTRICT (east metro Atlanta):
Republican: Jonathan Chavez won the primary.
Democrat: U.S. Rep. David Scott won the primary.
14TH DISTRICT (northwest Georgia):
Republican: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had no primary opponent.
Democrat: Clarence Blalock and Shawn “General” Harris are headed to a runoff.
