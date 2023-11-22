Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter endorses Donald Trump for president

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is the latest member of Georgia’s congressional delegation to endorse former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House.

Reps. Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene have already backed Trump’s reelection campaign. What makes Carter different is that the Pooler Republican is not considered a hard-line conservative, making him one of the first mainstream Republicans in Georgia to take sides during the primary season.

“America needs a proven and effective leader to fix our broken southern border, kick-start the economy, unleash American energy dominance, and make our cities safe,” Carter said in a statement. “Former President Donald Trump, who maintains strong support while battling political persecution at the highest levels, is that person. I’m excited to fire (President Joe) Biden and get this country back on track.”