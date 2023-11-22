Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter endorses Donald Trump for president

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is the latest member of Georgia’s congressional delegation to endorse former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House.
Reps. Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene have already backed Trump’s reelection campaign. What makes Carter different is that the Pooler Republican is not considered a hard-line conservative, making him one of the first mainstream Republicans in Georgia to take sides during the primary season.
“America needs a proven and effective leader to fix our broken southern border, kick-start the economy, unleash American energy dominance, and make our cities safe,” Carter said in a statement. “Former President Donald Trump, who maintains strong support while battling political persecution at the highest levels, is that person. I’m excited to fire (President Joe) Biden and get this country back on track.”
A representative for Carter said that he and Trump spoke recently, and the congressman is expected to campaign in Georgia on the former president’s behalf in the coming months.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution polling shows Trump has a dominant lead over Republican rivals in Georgia ahead of the March 12 primary. Trump also leads in national polling of GOP voters, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N,. Ambassador Nikki Haley battling for second.
Only one member of the state’s congressional delegation has backed another candidate. Rep. Rich McCormick, who lives in Suwanee, endorsed fellow military veteran DeSantis in May.
Other lawmakers are choosing to remain neutral.
Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, said he will back whoever becomes the party’s nominee next year. Although the field remains crowded, Scott said he believes only Trump, DeSantis and Haley are truly in contention.
“Whichever one of them wins the primary,” he said, “I absolutely intend to endorse them, as a Republican.”
