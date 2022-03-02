Bill to expand Georgia’s mental health services clears first hurdle in Legislature

House Bill 1013 would require insurance companies to cover mental health care the same way they cover physical health, establish state grants for outpatient treatment and take other steps to improve care. House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, called it “just the beginning of what I expect will be a multiyear conversation” about mental health.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Ralston told the House Health and Human Services Committee, which approved the measure. “This is not a geographic issue. This is not an income issue.”