Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing

Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, believes the hearing will yield new evidence that could prove useful to a Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump’s actions.

“I think we can expect Raffensperger to talk about the devastating effect that call had on him and his impressions of Trump’s intent — that Trump clearly didn’t care about the truth,” Eisen said. “This is the most important and challenging issue in any criminal case.”

Events in Georgia have already featured prominently in the House select committee’s hearings. But with three Georgians testifying, Georgia will be the star of Tuesday’s show.

Moss and Freeman have filed several lawsuits against right-wing news organizations and individuals, saying they endured harassment because of the false allegations. One American News Network has already settled one of the lawsuits.

Tuesday’s hearing also is expected to delve into Trump’s effort to enlist Republican officials in Georgia and other states to participate in his scheme. He found plenty of help in Georgia, where the Republican Party and a group of legislators went to extraordinary lengths to overturn Biden’s victory.

The party organized a slate of “alternative” presidential electors who would vote for Trump instead of Biden. The lawmakers spread Trump’s false voting fraud allegations and tried to convene a special legislative session to replace Georgia’s official Electoral College delegation with the bogus Trump slate.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating the phony Trump electors — legal experts say they may have committed election fraud and forgery, and broken other laws. She’s also investigating the Trump phone call to Raffensperger.

“The hearing will give the criminal investigation of Fulton County DA Fani Willis even more impetus,” Eisen said. ‘She has strong facts because of the Jan. 2 smoking gun tape recording of Trump.”

Tuesday’s House committee hearing is the fourth this month focusing on the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack. Previous hearings have focused on Trump’s false voting fraud allegations and his effort to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the legitimate Biden electors on Jan. 6.