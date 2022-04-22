BreakingNews
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award

October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

October 28, 2020 Atlanta - Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections workers process absentee ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss faced harassment over Georgia conspiracy theories

A Fulton County elections worker targeted by harassment and conspiracy theories after the 2020 election, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, has won the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Moss is one of five people being honored for their roles in protecting democracy. The recipients were announced Thursday by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters falsely accused Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, of rigging the election by counting absentee ballots stored in hidden “suitcases” at State Farm Arena on election night. Election investigations and publicly available videos showed no improprieties.

Fulton County elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss won a 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award after she faced harassment following the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Even after election officials debunked fraud allegations, Moss faced death threats and racist taunts, forcing her to go into hiding.

“Despite the onslaught of random, undeserved, and malicious attacks, Moss continues to serve in the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections doing the hard and unseen work to run our democracy,” according to the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

Moss and Freeman later filed a defamation lawsuit, which resulted in an settlement with the right-wing One America News Network on Thursday. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed. The lawsuit is still ongoing against Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani. A separate defamation lawsuit is also pending against The Gateway Pundit.

Besides Moss, the other recipients of this year’s Profile in Courage Award are Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

