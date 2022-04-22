Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award

“Despite the onslaught of random, undeserved, and malicious attacks, Moss continues to serve in the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections doing the hard and unseen work to run our democracy,” according to the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

Moss and Freeman later filed a defamation lawsuit, which resulted in an settlement with the right-wing One America News Network on Thursday. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed. The lawsuit is still ongoing against Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani. A separate defamation lawsuit is also pending against The Gateway Pundit.

Besides Moss, the other recipients of this year’s Profile in Courage Award are Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.