Raffensperger, Sterling to testify before Jan. 6 panel Tuesday

Raffensperger will be joined by his top deputy, Gabe Sterling, as the committee examines then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victories in Georgia and other swing states. A representative of the secretary of state’s office confirmed they will testify Tuesday.

Their testimony will come in the fourth hearing by the House select committee investigating events that led to the attack. The hearings so far have focused on the false claims of election fraud that Trump used as justification in seeking to overturn the election, as well as his efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to join in the scheme.