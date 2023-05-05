Georgia DAs could be punished or ousted under new law

Some Democrats also see it as retribution for Willis’ ongoing probe of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

But supporters of Senate Bill 92 have carefully avoided invoking Willis, instead invoking examples of other current and former prosecutors from both parties who have faced charges of misconduct or accusations of ineffectiveness or ineptitude.

The most frequent example they cite is Deborah Gonzalez, a liberal district attorney who won office as chief prosecutor of Kemp’s hometown of Athens with a promise to bring a more progressive approach to the job.

Her name is frequently invoked in anger and frustration by Republicans who say she’s neglected her duties, missed court deadlines, allowed an exodus of staffers to bolt and let serious crimes to go unpunished.

“There’s issue after issue after issue,” state Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, said of Gonzalez. “The whole point of the bill is to restore public safety in places where you have rogue district attorneys who aren’t doing their job.”

Legal pushback

Gonzalez’s critics point to a recent legal action targeting the district attorney that includes a letter signed by four local judges who plead for her help with rather mundane legal matters, such as providing discovery and witness lists and coordinating with law enforcement.

Gonzalez said she’s being made into a punching bag for vengeful Republicans upset by her progressive approach, which includes a refusal to prosecute low-level drug violations and truancy offenses, along with an objection to state limits on abortion.

She called the legislation part of a “broader, politically motivated campaign to undermine prosecutors who have been elected by their communities to pursue smart justice that moves away from the failed ‘tough on crime’ strategies of the past.”

State law already allows legislators to impeach district attorneys, though those powers have rarely been invoked. Critics of the legislation say there’s other checks on wayward prosecutors encoded in the law, plus elections every four years to give voters a chance to remove them.

They warned of creeping efforts to weaken local control, as well as new threats to the principle of prosecutorial discretion, which empowers local authorities to decide which cases they should bring to trial.

“We have so many other priorities in this state,” said state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, a Lithonia Democrat. “Trying to tell duly elected officials what to do shouldn’t be one of them.”

But the measure’s sponsors say those rules don’t have sharp enough teeth. They often refer to former Paulding District Attorney Dick Donovan, a Republican who temporarily remained in office while fighting bribery charges involving a female staffer before stepping down.

“There are Republican problems and there are Democrat problems,” said state Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Acworth. “But this is nonpartisan in my mind.”

The idea quickly won the approval of both Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, along with nearly two dozen prosecutors who recently signed a letter backing the proposal.

Under the measure, the earliest a complaint can be filed is October. It sets up a five-member commission charged with investigating complaints and deciding whether to bring formal charges. A three-member hearing panel has authority to issue disciplinary orders and advisory opinions.