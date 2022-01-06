BREAKING: Former Paulding DA pleads guilty, gets 12 months of probation

Schuster said the residents of Paulding County can now move forward. He praised attorneys on both sides for their professionalism in reaching an agreement and avoiding a trial.

“I never thought I’d be taking this plea for someone I’ve known most of my career, but here I am,” Schuster said.

Caption Paulding County District Attorney Donald "Dick" Donovan surrended Monday afternoon on four felony charges. Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

After serving as a police officer for several years, Donovan attended law school and opened a private practice in Hiram in 1981 until he was elected DA.

But his own legal troubles began in 2019, when Jamie White, a victim advocate in the Paulding DA’s office, accused him of sexual harassment. In January 2020, a $300,000 settlement was reached in the civil matter. But according to the GBI, Donovan broke criminal laws when he gave a sworn affidavit regarding his relationship with White.

“Said accused denied ever having said that he wanted to have sex with Jamie White,” Donovan’s indictment states. But White provided audiotapes and written notes as evidence for an outside investigator hired by Paulding County.

After the indictment, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Donovan from his office. Donovan was arrested and spent just over an hour in jail before posting $2,500 bond.

Donovan declined to speak after the plea deal. He was represented by three attorneys, including Jimmy Berry, Lawrence Zimmerman and Kyle Winchester. Greg Lohmeier prosecuted the case on behalf of the attorney general.

“As independently-elected public servants, Georgia’s district attorneys must fulfill their solemn obligation to uphold the rule of law no matter the circumstance,” Georgia Secretary of State Chris Carr said in a press release. “When these same individuals abuse their power with complete disregard for their sworn duties, they harm the very justice system they are put in place to defend and protect. We will not hesitate to hold accountable public officials who violate the law and their oaths of office and hope this case sends a message that public corruption of any kind will not be tolerated here in Georgia.”

