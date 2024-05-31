GA GOP Chair Josh McKoon and GA Dem Chair Nikema Williams talk Trump verdict

“To anyone that cares about the American justice system, yesterday was a very dark day, not so much because the jury concluded that the president was guilty, but because the judge and the prosecutor worked together to make sure that there could be no other outcome to this case,” he said.

With the Thursday decision, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes. He maintains the support of many Georgia allies.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and Mike Collins, R-Jackson, were among the Republican officials defending Trump. Even Gov. Kemp, who has publicly clashed with the former president, said the trial was driven by “partisan politics.”

From the beginning, this prosecution and trial have been driven by partisan politics.



Despite today’s events, the ultimate verdict is up to the American people on November 5th when they will have a clear choice on the future of our country. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 30, 2024

Donald Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Until then, he will continue to campaign for president.

McKoon said voters see the trial and verdicts as unfair. “Democrats in this country have opened up Pandora’s box with this trial and the other proceedings going around the country, including in Fulton County.”

“I would argue to Georgia voters the way to slam shut the lid of this Pandora’s box is to vote for Donald Trump,” said the former Georgia State Senator.

But polling from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggests the verdict could be an issue for Trump. In November, 38% of GOP voters polled said they wouldn’t back a candidate convicted of a felony.

Biden didn’t deliver remarks after the verdict, instead issuing a cautious statement saying that the only way for voters to rid themselves of Trump is “at the ballot box.”

Georgia Democrats released a statement Thursday evening reinforcing that point: “Georgians cannot afford a second term of our freedoms being ripped away by an unhinged and even more dangerous candidate.”

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams staunchly supports Biden’s reelection campaign. She said Democrats will work hard to get him elected.

Williams told the host of “Politically Georgia” Friday, “The verdict that we heard yesterday, while a long time coming, does not change what we know we are up against in 2024.”

“We are focused on reelecting President Biden to make sure that we can continue to do the work for the people of Georgia,” she said.

The Atlanta-based congresswoman added, “He’s (Trump) had his day in court in this case and they (Republicans) want us to stand on the side of law and order in any other circumstance except for when it comes to their presidential candidate, Donald Trump.”

Williams said the election will come down to turnout. “Georgia is a battleground state and we have to work for every single vote. We’re not hinging this election on any results of any case with a felony, convicted former president.”

Trump’s legal team is likely to appeal this decision. The New York conviction is not expected to affect the former president’s bond conditions in the Fulton County election interference case.

