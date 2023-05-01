Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe

Jurors met for nearly eight months and heard testimony from about 75 witnesses. Their final report recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against more than a dozen people, according to jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that interviews and other conduct from Willis, Kohrs and other unnamed jurors who spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution irreparably taint the investigation. They said Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the entire probe after McBurney blocked her from examining Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, another GOP elector, last summer due to a political conflict of interest.

Latham, a retired schoolteacher and the former chair of the Coffee County GOP, joined Trump’s motion on Friday.

“The actions of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office as set forth in the Trump motion have violated Mrs. Latham’s constitutional rights, have tainted the evidence allegedly gathered by the (special grand jury), and have intruded upon the traditional independence and safeguards of the institution of the grand jury itself,” Latham’s attorney argued in the motion.

Latham was one of the 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a document in which they claimed to be the state’s duly elected presidential electors in December 2020. Three weeks later, Latham was on hand at the Coffee elections office to greet technicians from the data processing firm SullivanStrickler who had been hired by Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell to copy confidential elections data from voting machines.

The special grand jury was intensely interested in both sets of events, and last summer prosecutors sent Latham and the other electors letters alerting them they were targets of their investigation and could see criminal charges as a result.

The new paperwork comes at a critical moment for the investigation, which Willis launched in Feb. 2021.

Willis recently disclosed that she plans to announce indictment decisions between July 11 and Sept. 1. She suggested in letters to local law enforcement that she’s on the verge of trying to obtain charges against Trump and his supporters.

Prosecutors also recently confirmed that they floated immunity deals to some alternate electors in exchange for their testimony and that they interviewed several in mid-April. The DA’s office is trying to force out the attorney who is representing 10 of those electors, Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow, for allegedly mishandling those immunity deals.

Bourroughs has vehemently denied any misconduct and has been directed by McBurney to respond to the DA’s push by May 5.