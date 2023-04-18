Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors

“It is unfathomable how Ms. Debrow can offer competent and adequate counsel to her client who has been accused of further crimes,” the motion said. “(A)ny claim of all 10 of her clients being similarly situated has gone out the window.”

A spokesman for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment. Debrow did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a written statement, Pierson called the DA’s allegations “entirely false.” “Sadly, the DA’s office continues to seem more interested in media attention, trampling on the constitutional rights of innocent citizens, and recklessly defaming its perceived opponents than in the facts, the law, or the truth,” Pierson said.

This is not the first time the DA’s office sought Debrow’s disqualification. Last October, it pushed for the removal of both Debrow and Pierson, who at the time represented 11 of the alternate electors, a group that also involved then-Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer.

In November, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Debrow and Pierson could represent Shafer or the other 10 electors, but not both since they were “substantially differently situated” in terms of the criminal investigation.

After that, Pierson received permission to represent Shafer. Among the 10 being represented by Debrow are state Sen. Shawn Still, GOP party treasurer Joseph Brannan, GOP assistant treasurer Vikki Consiglio and Atlanta lawyer Brad Carver.

The GOP electors signed sham documents claiming to be Georgia’s duly elected Electoral College representatives during a ceremony in mid-December 2020.

The state GOP spent more than $220,000 last year to defend the electors in court, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Debrow’s firm received $170,000 in legal fees in 2022, while Pierson has been paid at least $52,000. Debrow received another $87,000 in February, according to campaign finance filings.

All 16 of the GOP electors were informed last summer that they were “targets” of the DA’s investigation examining criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections. The Fulton DA’s office was later barred from pursuing one of those electors, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, due to a political conflict of interest. (The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia will ultimately decide whether a special prosecutor should investigate Jones.)

The filing comes as Willis decides whether to bring criminal charges against Trump, the electors or anyone else in the case. Indictment decisions are expected to be announced as soon as next month.