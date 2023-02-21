Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended

Portions of the jury’s final report were released last week, including revelations that at least one witness may have lied to the group under oath. Jurors said they also unanimously concluded that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

But aside from the perjury allegations, an introduction and conclusion, at least seven sections of the report were kept under seal. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney suggested those portions would likely stay private until after Willis makes charging decisions.

Kohrs also shed more light on the grand jury’s decision not to subpoena or invite former President Donald Trump to testify voluntarily.

“We kind of knew what to expect, and so especially with our time being limited and with our resources being limited, when it came to that it was like eh, we’d rather get this person, which is a battle that we can win, than this other one,” she said.

When he appeared before the New York attorney general for a deposition last summer, Trump reportedly cited his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination more than 440 times.

“So, I think the president just was one where we chose to focus our energies elsewhere, because it would be more productive in the long run,” Kohrs said.

Kohrs told the AJC she was speaking for herself and not the grand jury as a whole.

After portions of the report were released last week, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

”Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage,” the former president posted. “Total exoneration.”

When AJC reporters on Tuesday told Kohrs about that reaction she rolled her eyes and then burst out laughing..

”Did he really say that?” she asked. “Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it.”

When asked if she had any response, she said, “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right. That’s what I have to say to that.”

