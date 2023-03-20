BreakingNews
Trump’s lawyers move to quash special grand jury report
X

BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers move to quash special grand jury report

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday moved to quash the final report of the special purpose grand jury that is recommending indictments for those who meddled with the 2020 presidential election.

The court filing also seeks to prevent the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from using any evidence derived from the special grand jury investigation, and it seeks to recuse the DA’s office from pursuing the case.

The notice of the court filing appeared on the Superior Court Clerk’s Office docket.

In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, special grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs said the final report recommends multiple people be indicted. “It’s not a short list,” Kohrs said.

-This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter
Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bally Sports announces full Braves broadcast team for 2023 season 54m ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session
3h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
2h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tyler Estep

Inside City Hall: Where do Atlantans fall on the training center?
44m ago
Clayton County Schools hopes SPLOST will help bring respect
3h ago
Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

‘Breakdown’ Episode 27: Inside the Special Grand Jury
4h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top