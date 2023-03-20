BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers move to quash special grand jury report

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday moved to quash the final report of the special purpose grand jury that is recommending indictments for those who meddled with the 2020 presidential election.
The court filing also seeks to prevent the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from using any evidence derived from the special grand jury investigation, and it seeks to recuse the DA’s office from pursuing the case.
The notice of the court filing appeared on the Superior Court Clerk’s Office docket.
In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, special grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs said the final report recommends multiple people be indicted. “It’s not a short list,” Kohrs said.
