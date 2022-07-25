Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe

The Jackson Republican was one of 16 Republicans who served as “alternate” electors for Trump in December 2020. All 16 were recently sent letters alerting them that they could be indicted, the DA’s office confirmed in a filing last week.

McBurney, however, denied a similar attempt from 11 of the other GOP electors to disqualify Willis and the Fulton DA’s office from their portions of the investigation. He also required them to honor subpoenas requiring their testimony this week before a special grand jury examining the case.

During a hearing before McBurney on Thursday, Jones’ attorney highlighted a fundraiser Willis held in June for Charlie Bailey, the senator’s Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. McBurney called the political optics “horrific” and worried they could undermine public confidence in the investigation.

Jones spokesman Stephen Lawson called McBurney’s decision a “huge win.”

Indeed, several legal experts consulted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week predicted that the state senator wouldn’t prevail.

A spokesman for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.