Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe
Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe

Georgia lieutenant gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-Georgia) speaks at a rally as former U.S. President Donald Trump watches on Sept. 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Another office will be appointed to handle inquiry into lieutenant gov. nominee Burt Jones

A Fulton County judge is disqualifying District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from questioning state Sen. Burt Jones as part of their investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law as they sought to overturn Georgia’s 2020 elections.

In a surprise decision, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Monday granted a motion from Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, to replace Willis and the entire Fulton DA’s office in the examination of his specific role in the case.

“Based on the arguments and evidence presented, and a review of relevant legal authorities, the Court GRANTS Senator Jones’s motion to disqualify the District Attorney and her office — as to Senator Jones only,” McBurney wrote.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia will now select a replacement DA’s office that can question Jones.

Jones filed the disqualification motion earlier this month, the same day it became public that he was among the targets of the investigation.

The Jackson Republican was one of 16 Republicans who served as “alternate” electors for Trump in December 2020. All 16 were recently sent letters alerting them that they could be indicted, the DA’s office confirmed in a filing last week.

McBurney, however, denied a similar attempt from 11 of the other GOP electors to disqualify Willis and the Fulton DA’s office from their portions of the investigation. He also required them to honor subpoenas requiring their testimony this week before a special grand jury examining the case.

During a hearing before McBurney on Thursday, Jones’ attorney highlighted a fundraiser Willis held in June for Charlie Bailey, the senator’s Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. McBurney called the political optics “horrific” and worried they could undermine public confidence in the investigation.

Jones spokesman Stephen Lawson called McBurney’s decision a “huge win.”

Indeed, several legal experts consulted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week predicted that the state senator wouldn’t prevail.

A spokesman for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

About the Author

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's enterprise team. She writes in-depth stories about how government action - or lack of it - impacts Georgians' lives, from maternal mortality to water rights. She was previously the paper's Washington correspondent.

