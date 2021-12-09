Judge denies attempts to dismiss lawsuits over Georgia voting law

“We are encouraged by the court’s decision to proceed with the challenge against Georgia’s anti-voter law,” said Rahul Garabadu, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which represents plaintiffs including the Sixth District AME Church. “Georgia’s anti-voter law makes it harder to vote for Georgia’s citizens of color and citizens with disabilities, and we look forward to continue to fight this law in court.”

The plaintiffs include several nonprofit organizations and the U.S. Department of Justice, which alleged that the law targeted Black voters by restricting absentee voting.

Georgia’s Republican attorney general, Chris Carr, sought to dismiss the case in July, calling it “political posturing” filled with “innuendo and hyperbole.” Carr’s filing said the Justice Department targeted Georgia but didn’t sue several Democratic states with less voting access, including Delaware, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

The cases will now continue to move through the court system as the parties gather evidence and make arguments in court.