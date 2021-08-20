Judge strikes down part of Georgia voting law that banned photography

Boulee’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by the Coalition for Good Governance, an election security organization that contested Georgia’s voting law, Senate Bill 202, before this fall’s upcoming municipal elections.

Seven other lawsuits opposing the law, including a case by the U.S. Department of Justice, are also pending.

The restriction on photography would have prohibited election observers, journalists and the public from recording an image of a ballot at any point in the voting process, including in polling places, during vote-counting and during recounts.

“The court’s striking of the photography ban was an important first step in demonstrating that SB 202 is an overreach by lawmakers who prefer ballots to be counted behind closed doors, blocking the important oversight of the press and public,” said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance.

Even if the photography rule preserved ballot secrecy and prevented fraud, attorneys for the state failed to argue that a “blanket prohibition” on images in any circumstance is justified, Boulee wrote.

The secretary of state’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The underlying lawsuit by the Coalition for Good Governance also challenges the ability of the State Election Board to replace county elections management, a process that the board started Wednesday when it launched a performance review of Fulton County’s elections. Boulee didn’t rule on the takeover provisions of the voting law.

Boulee’s decision is the second time he has issued a ruling. He had previously upheld contested parts of the voting law as early voting was underway for special elections held in July.