Father of Willis says he’s always told her to keep cash

The father of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said he didn’t intend to be racist. But there is one main reason John Clifford Floyd III insists on having cash, rather than other payment methods like credit cards.
“It’s a Black thing,” Floyd testified. “Most Black folks, they hide cash or they keep cash.”
Floyd said he told Willis she should keep enough cash on hand to cover six months of her expenses. He said he has three safes in his home.
“As a matter of fact, I gave my daughter her first cash box,” Floyd said.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Floyd’s testimony was similar to what Willis also testified: She said she often kept cash with her, as her father taught her.
Defense attorneys have contended that Willis hired Nathan Wade, who she later dated, and profited from the relationship after appointing Wade special prosecutor. Both Willis and Wade have said they shared expenses when they traveled and repaid each other with cash.
