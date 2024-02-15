Fani Willis lashes out at ‘dishonest’ defense attorney

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she was pacing in her office while Nathan Wade testified Thursday.
When he was done, she ran to the courtroom, assuming she would be next to testify, Willis said.
“I’ve been very anxious to have this conversation with you today,” Willis told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant. “I’ve been in my office pacing.”
Willis said Merchant did not tell the truth at a hearing Monday. Willis was visibly angry on the stand.
“It’s ridiculous to me that you lied on Monday and yet here we are,” Willis said.
Willis also said she only met Wade at a conference, but did not have a sexual encounter with him that night. Willis said it was “extremely offensive” for Merchant to suggest otherwise.
“I very much want to be here. I’m not a hostile witness.” Willis said. ”Ms. Merchant’s interests are contrary to democracy, your honor, not to mine.”
