Ex-longtime House budget chief joins Georgia Speaker’s staff

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns on Monday announced he’s hiring the chamber’s former longtime budget committee chairman as his new chief of staff.

Terry England, a onetime Barrow County Republican legislator, will replace Spiro Amburn, who spent 14 years in that role and is leaving state government work on Sept 1. Amburn was the top aid to David Ralston during his long tenure as speaker. Ralston died last November.

“We are fortunate to be welcoming Terry England back to the House as chief of staff,” said Burns. “Terry is a trusted leader who has earned the respect of both the members of the House and our staff, and I know he will continue to be an invaluable counselor in this new role.”

England represented a House district from 2005 to January 2023. He took over as budget chairman in the middle of the Great Recession, when state government was slashing spending.

During the summer, COVID-19-delayed session of 2020, England lead the House team that passed a budget with 10% spending cuts, but over the last three years, Georgia has seen massive surpluses, allowing the state to boost pay for teachers and state workers and dramatically increase spending on education and mental health programs.

England announced during the 2022 session that he would be leaving the General Assembly at the end of his term.

Shortly after leaving office, England joined the Capitol lobbying firm of Deal, Riley & Associates, which was started by former Gov. Nathan Deal and his chief of staff Chris Riley. He will start workig for Burns on Aug. 1.