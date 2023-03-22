Eric Bell elected to Georgia House seat for Jonesboro

Eric Bell, a 26-year-old Atlanta airport employee and former aviation officer for the U.S. Navy, won a special election Tuesday for a Georgia House district representing the Jonesboro area.
Bell replaces former state Rep. Mike Glanton, who resigned in January. Both Bell and Glanton are Democrats.
Bell is a Morehouse College graduate who now workers as government affairs coordinator at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to his website.
He ran a campaign that emphasized teacher pay raises, public safety and health care expansion.
Bell received about 62% of the vote in the three-person race against Democrat Herman “Drew” Andrews and Republican Della Ashley, according to unofficial results.
Since Glanton resigned from the Clayton County seat, House District 75 has lacked a representative during this year’s legislative session, which ends March 29.
