X

Eric Bell elected to Georgia House seat for Jonesboro

Credit: Eric Bell / Facebook

Credit: Eric Bell / Facebook

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Bell replaces state Rep. Mike Glanton

Eric Bell, a 26-year-old Atlanta airport employee and former aviation officer for the U.S. Navy, won a special election Tuesday for a Georgia House district representing the Jonesboro area.

Bell replaces former state Rep. Mike Glanton, who resigned in January. Both Bell and Glanton are Democrats.

Bell is a Morehouse College graduate who now workers as government affairs coordinator at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to his website.

He ran a campaign that emphasized teacher pay raises, public safety and health care expansion.

Bell received about 62% of the vote in the three-person race against Democrat Herman “Drew” Andrews and Republican Della Ashley, according to unofficial results.

Since Glanton resigned from the Clayton County seat, House District 75 has lacked a representative during this year’s legislative session, which ends March 29.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck15h ago

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
17h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Man gets life in prison for shooting, killing girlfriend at Marietta restaurant
14h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Man gets life in prison for shooting, killing girlfriend at Marietta restaurant
14h ago

Credit: AP

Japan edges United States for World Baseball Classic title
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
55m ago
Senate leaders pass $32.4 billion budget with $6K raises for law enforcement
12h ago
Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
17h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
22h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top