Rep. Glanton resigns, creating 5th vacancy in Georgia General Assembly

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Democratic state Rep. Mike Glanton of Jonesboro has resigned from the Georgia House after 14 years in office, creating a vacancy that will be filled by a special election this spring.

Glanton’s resignation leaves five open seats in the Georgia General Assembly as its annual legislative session is already underway.

Glanton, a retired U.S. Army combat veteran, was reelected in November with 89% of the vote.

“State Rep. Mike Glanton was a dedicated Democrat — dedicated to his peers here at the caucus and dedicated to his district. He will be missed greatly,” said Minority Leader James Beverly, a Democrat from Macon.

Glanton didn’t return messages seeking comment Tuesday. He served in the House from 2007 to 2010 and from 2013 to 2022.

He helped pass bills to restore MARTA public transportation services to Clayton County and to create a code of ethics for the county school board after it lost accreditation, according to his legislative biography.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday called for a special election to fill Glanton’s seat in House District 75 on March 21, a week before this year’s legislative session ends March 29. Four other vacant seats will be filled in special elections or runoffs on Jan. 31.

