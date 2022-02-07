Governor and U.S. Senate top a busy 2022 Georgia election calendar

A look at the top races on the Georgia 2022 ballot

Governor: Republican Brian Kemp is seeking a second term, with Republican and Democratic challengers. Announced candidates include former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican backed by Donald Trump, as well as Republican Vernon Jones, a former state legislator. On the Democratic Party side, Stacey Abrams, a former legislator and a national voting rights activist, is running for governor again after her 2018 campaign.

U.S. Senate: Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in 2021 to succeed Republican U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler, is running for a full six-year term. Announced candidates include Republicans Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia football star, Gary Black, the current state agriculture commissioner, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler.

Lieutenant governor: Republican Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection. Candidates include Democrats Erick Allen, Charlie Bailey and Renitta Shannon, as well as Republicans Burt Jones, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver.

Secretary of state: The incumbent is Republican Brad Raffensperger, whose first term included a high-profile role in 2020 as supporters of Donald Trump attempted to overturn the presidential election in Georgia. He faces U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican whom Trump endorsed, and David Belle Isle, a Republican former mayor of Alpharetta. Democratic candidates include state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves.

Attorney general: Republican Chris Carr has drawn a challenge from Democrats Jen Jordan and Christian Wise Smith.

Congress: With a new congressional map following redistricting, one closely watched race will pit Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who is leaving her redrawn 6th District to seek the seat held by Bourdeaux in the redrawn 7th District in metro Atlanta. All 14 congressional seats in Georgia are on the ballot.

Georgia Legislature: The 180 members of the state House and 56 members of the state Senate serve two-year terms, so all seats are on the ballot.