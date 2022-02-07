Governor and U.S. Senate top a busy 2022 Georgia election calendar

A packed ballot for Georgia voters in 2022 features competitive races for governor, the U.S. Senate and many more offices.
With state primaries set in May, the candidates seeking your vote will also include those running for every congressional seat, secretary of state, attorney general and the General Assembly.
The 2022 election is a midterm, falling two years after the presidential election. Qualifying for candidates will be March 7-11. The voter registration deadline is April 25. Early voting for primary elections begins May 2. And the primary election day will be May 24, with a runoff if needed June 21.
The general election is Nov. 8.
Campaigns are underway with many announced candidates who will not be official until they file paperwork and pay qualifying fees in March.
A look at the top races on the Georgia 2022 ballot
Governor: Republican Brian Kemp is seeking a second term, with Republican and Democratic challengers. Announced candidates include former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican backed by Donald Trump, as well as Republican Vernon Jones, a former state legislator. On the Democratic Party side, Stacey Abrams, a former legislator and a national voting rights activist, is running for governor again after her 2018 campaign.
U.S. Senate: Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in 2021 to succeed Republican U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler, is running for a full six-year term. Announced candidates include Republicans Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia football star, Gary Black, the current state agriculture commissioner, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler.
Lieutenant governor: Republican Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection. Candidates include Democrats Erick Allen, Charlie Bailey and Renitta Shannon, as well as Republicans Burt Jones, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver.
Secretary of state: The incumbent is Republican Brad Raffensperger, whose first term included a high-profile role in 2020 as supporters of Donald Trump attempted to overturn the presidential election in Georgia. He faces U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican whom Trump endorsed, and David Belle Isle, a Republican former mayor of Alpharetta. Democratic candidates include state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves.
Attorney general: Republican Chris Carr has drawn a challenge from Democrats Jen Jordan and Christian Wise Smith.
Congress: With a new congressional map following redistricting, one closely watched race will pit Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux against U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who is leaving her redrawn 6th District to seek the seat held by Bourdeaux in the redrawn 7th District in metro Atlanta. All 14 congressional seats in Georgia are on the ballot.
Georgia Legislature: The 180 members of the state House and 56 members of the state Senate serve two-year terms, so all seats are on the ballot.