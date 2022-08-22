Absentee ballot request window opens in Georgia

Request an absentee ballot in Georgia

A website where voters could request absentee ballots entirely online has been replaced as a result of Georgia’s voting law.

A new website, available at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov, allows voters to download and print an absentee application, then upload the signed form. The Georgia voting law requires a “pen and ink” signature, a mandate that made it impossible to request an absentee ballot entirely online.

Voters can navigate the process if they have access to a printer at home or work, but there are other options. They can also call their county election offices and ask for a blank application to be mailed, or they can pick one up in-person at the local elections office.

A driver’s license number or other form of ID must be provided when applying for an absentee ballot.