Absentee ballot request window opens in Georgia

A woman sorts ballots at the DeKalb County Elections Office in Decatur, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
Voters can apply for absentee ballots from Aug. 22 to Oct. 28

Georgia voters can begin requesting absentee ballots Monday, the first day allowed under the state’s voting law.

All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote from home, but the General Assembly last year shortened the period to request and return absentee ballots. The law prevents voters from requesting absentee ballots until 78 days before Election Day, a decrease from the 180-day period previously allowed.

After requesting a ballot, voters will have to wait for election officials to put them in the mail. The voting law prevents county election offices from sending absentee ballots to voters until 29 days before Election Day, a change from 49 days previously. That means ballots will be mailed Oct. 10.

ExploreHow to vote absentee in Georgia (*printer not included)

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, which is 11 days before Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by election officials before polls close on Election Day on Nov. 8.

Request an absentee ballot in Georgia

A website where voters could request absentee ballots entirely online has been replaced as a result of Georgia’s voting law.

A new website, available at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov, allows voters to download and print an absentee application, then upload the signed form. The Georgia voting law requires a “pen and ink” signature, a mandate that made it impossible to request an absentee ballot entirely online.

Voters can navigate the process if they have access to a printer at home or work, but there are other options. They can also call their county election offices and ask for a blank application to be mailed, or they can pick one up in-person at the local elections office.

A driver’s license number or other form of ID must be provided when applying for an absentee ballot.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

