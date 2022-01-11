Kemp reloads campaign coffers as he prepares for 2022

Gov. Brian Kemp will report more than $12 million in his campaign account as he readies for a tough reelection fight against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary and a potential rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
The Republican’s campaign said Tuesday that Kemp raised more than $7 million between July 1 and Jan. 9. His campaign manager Bobby Saparow said the haul proves the governor will “continue to outwork anyone in the field to ensure we keep Georgia red in 2022.”
“These numbers affirm what we’ve said from the very beginning: the Kemp for Governor campaign has the resources to win the primary and in November,” Saparow added.
Kemp disclosed the fundraising figures weeks ahead of the next reporting deadline because it coincides with the start of the legislative session, when the governor and lawmakers are banned from raising money.
But he’ll have another avenue to collect checks during the 40-day session. He signed a Republican-backed measure last year that created a new “leadership committee” that allows the governor and a few House and Senate leaders to create funds that can raise unlimited amounts of money.
Perdue last week filed a lawsuit saying the new committees provided Kemp with an unfair advantage, since GOP challengers aren’t allowed by law to create such committees until they become the nominee.
