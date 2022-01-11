Kemp reloads campaign coffers as he prepares for 2022

The Republican’s campaign said Tuesday that Kemp raised more than $7 million between July 1 and Jan. 9. His campaign manager Bobby Saparow said the haul proves the governor will “continue to outwork anyone in the field to ensure we keep Georgia red in 2022.”

“These numbers affirm what we’ve said from the very beginning: the Kemp for Governor campaign has the resources to win the primary and in November,” Saparow added.