Democrat Nguyen launches campaign for Georgia’s top election official

12/14/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, December 14, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Seeking revenge, Trump has repeatedly pledged to wield his immense influence in the Georgia GOP to personally campaign against Raffensperger and has endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a loyalist with a long history of promoting the former president’s falsehoods about the election system.

State Democrats, meanwhile, have pledged payback of their own after the passage of a Republican-backed election law that imposes new restrictions on voting, including ID requirements for mail-in ballots and more limits on the availability of drop boxes.

The rewrite was motivated in part by Trump’s false claims about last year’s election results, when Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential contender to win Georgia since 1992. Election officials have said repeatedly there’s no evidence of widespread fraud in those contests.

Seeking history

Nguyen’s entrance further squeezes Raffensperger, who must now contend with sustained criticism from a prominent Democratic challenger as well as unrelenting broadsides from opponents and critics within his own party.

Illustrating his challenge, more than a dozen county GOP groups passed resolutions at meetings across the state last month demanding that Raffensperger resign.

He has refused those calls and pledged to stay in the race, banking that he can rehabilitate his image with conservatives by next year and leverage a fractured GOP opposition. Another Republican challenger, former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, is also mounting a new campaign after a failed 2018 run.

Jody Hice wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 10th Congressional District

On the other side of the political ledger, Nguyen hopes to quickly consolidate Democratic support and avoid a nasty primary. But it’s still uncertain if she’ll clear the field, and other Democrats have floated possible campaigns for the seat.

The daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Nguyen was raised in Augusta and founded a nonprofit called Athena’s Warehouse before she won the east Atlanta-based House seat vacated by Stacey Abrams in 2017 as she ran for governor.

Nguyen – whose last name is pronounced “win” – became only the second Asian-American Democrat in the statehouse, and quickly established herself as a voting rights advocate.

She helped marshal Democratic efforts to roll back an “exact match” registration that sparked controversy in the 2018 midterm. And she gained national attention for rebutting a false pro-Trump claim at a December legislative hearing in a 12-minute video that went viral.

03/01/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) speaks to demonstrators at a HB 531 protest outside of the Georgia State Capitol Building on day 25 of the legislative session in Atlanta, Monday, March 1, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

More recently, Nguyen and other AAPI lawmakers emerged as a voice for their communities after a white gunman shot to death eight people, including six Asian-American women, at three metro Atlanta spas. When Biden came to Atlanta in March to console grieving members of the community, Nguyen was one of a handful of leaders who spoke with him.

If Nguyen is elected, she would become only the second Asian-American to win statewide office – and the first to win a political post. Georgia Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian became the first Asian-American to win statewide in 2014 when she was elected to the appellate bench.

“Republicans have done everything in their power to silence the voices of voters who chose an America who works for all of us, not just some of us,” Nguyen said. “But we will not allow anyone to stand in the way of our right to a free and fair democracy.”