Sign up to vote in Georgia on National Voter Registration Day

Voters can also register online, and registration forms are available at libraries, post offices and county election offices.

To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and more than 17 1/2 years old. In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10.

How to register to vote in Georgia