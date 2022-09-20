Sign up to vote in Georgia on National Voter Registration Day

Voting organizations are encouraging Georgians to register to vote if they want to participate in this year’s midterm elections.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a 10-year-old nonpartisan effort to reach potential voters who aren’t already signed up.
There are already nearly 7.8 million registered voters in Georgia, but new residents and those who recently turned 18 years old might not yet be on the state’s voter rolls. Existing voters who have moved also need to re-register to update their addresses.
An estimated 95% of eligible Georgia voters were registered in 2020, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Georgia automatically registers voters when they obtain driver’s licenses unless they opt out.
MARTA is hosting voter registration events Tuesday at several stations, including Five Points, College Park, H.E. Holmes, Lindbergh Center, Doraville, Kensington and North Springs.
Voters can also register online, and registration forms are available at libraries, post offices and county election offices.
To be eligible to register to vote in Georgia, you must be a citizen, legal resident and more than 17 1/2 years old. In addition, you can’t be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony or found mentally incompetent by a judge. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10.
How to register to vote in Georgia
- Check whether you’re already registered online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
- Register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
- Print and mail a voter registration application if you don’t have a Georgia driver’s license or state ID. Paper applications can be printed from the Georgia secretary of state office’s website at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/images/reg_form.pdf. Registration forms are also available at county elections offices.
