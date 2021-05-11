Georgia 2022: AG Chris Carr will run for re-election -- not US Senate

Waiting in the wings are two formidable challengers who are duking it out in a Democratic primary: Former prosecutor Charlie Bailey, who was narrowly defeated by Carr in the 2018 election; and state Sen. Jen Jordan, a suburban Atlanta lawyer who launched her campaign for the seat in mid-April.

Carr’s decision, first reported by the AJC last month, comes after he distanced himself from an influential national group that played a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In late April, Carr quit as chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association because of an irreconcilable rift over the organization’s direction. The group’s policy arm paid for robocalls urging Trump supporter to march on the Capitol before the deadly riot to overturn the election results.

Carr was U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s top aide and Gov. Nathan Deal’s economic development commissioner before he was appointed in 2016 as attorney general. He replaced Attorney General Sam Olens, who resigned to lead Kennesaw State University.

After taking office, Carr quickly hit the campaign trail, scaring off potential GOP challengers on his way to a close victory over Bailey. Ahead of his run for a second term, Carr has positioned himself as a loyal ally of Gov. Brian Kemp, a staunch supporter of a new election law that includes voting restrictions and an opponent of “boneheaded schemes” from Washington.

“I want to ensure that we live in a nation where our freedoms are not compromised,” he said, “where the rule of law is respected and where values mean something.”