Jen Jordan is running for attorney general in Georgia

Attorney General of Georgia Chris Carr Speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Jordan is part of a wave of Democrats seeking statewide office following the party’s stunning victories in Georgia’s presidential election in November and the January U.S. Senate runoffs.

A growing number of candidates are competing to join a Democratic ticket that could be topped by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is running for a full six-year term in November 2022, and Stacey Abrams, who is expected to mount a rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp after her narrow defeat in 2018.

But Jordan would first have to win a competitive Democratic primary. Charlie Bailey, a former anti-gang prosecutor, announced a second bid against Carr just days after the Jan. 5 runoffs. Bailey narrowly lost to the Republican in 2018, finishing with about 48.7% of the vote.

Carr, meanwhile, is preparing for a potential re-election bid even as he weighs a challenge to Warnock. A former top aide to U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, Carr has enjoyed a burst of attention from the GOP base for his defense of the sweeping new election law that includes new absentee ballot restrictions.

Jordan, too, has long been viewed as a formidable candidate for higher office. Even before she flipped a state Senate seat in a special election, she made waves with a lawsuit targeting Kemp, who was then secretary of state, after his office illegally disclosed private information of more than 6 million voters.

State Sen. Jen Jordan is a vocal opponent of anti-abortion measures.

She won a crowded 2017 race for a Senate seat vacated by Republican Hunter Hill and soon helped lead the Democratic opposition to GOP-backed legislation that sought one of the strictest abortion limits in the nation. Her deeply personal dissent to the law, which was blocked by a federal judge, went viral as she shared her painful story of loss.

Like Bailey, Jordan is eager to criticize Carr for his role as chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association. An arm of the group sent a robocall urging supporters to descend on the Capitol on Jan. 6 to demand that Congress block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Carr has said he “unequivocally had no knowledge or involvement” of the call and that the head of the subsidiary group, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, has resigned. Jordan said the Republican was “complicit in eﬀorts to destroy our democracy.”

Jordan also pushed for tighter limits on toxic gas emissions after a Smyrna-based plant was flagged for releasing chemicals linked to an elevated cancer risk. And she’s among a chorus of Democrats who pushed to expand Medicaid, backed gun control measures and opposed “religious liberty” legislation.

“I know what it’s like to be an underdog. To be counted out. Not to have a voice,” she said in her campaign video. “So I’ll be an attorney general that fights every day for Georgians that don’t have power. For those who just need a fair shot. I’ll be your voice. Always.”

See her campaign video here: