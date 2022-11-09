Georgians decide statewide ballot measures

The amendment would allow local governments and school boards to provide temporary property tax relief to the owners of properties that are severely damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster, such as a tornado or hurricane. The provision would only apply to properties in areas that receive a national natural disaster declaration.

Voters appeared to support two statewide measures that would grant ad valorem tax relief to certain property owners.

The first measure would exempt equipment used in timber production and harvesting from property taxes.

The second one would expand an ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms by allowing joint ventures to qualify for the exemption, as long as each party qualifies separately as a family farm. The measure also would add dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry to the list of products qualifying for the exemption.