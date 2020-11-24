Counties juggle multiple elections as Georgia recount begins

As of Monday, 762,000 people had already requested absentee ballots for the runoff – triple the number who voted absentee in the 2018 general election.

What’s more, some counties are also holding special elections next Tuesday. Fulton County, for example, will hold a special runoff election to fill the last few weeks of the unexpired term of Rep. John Lewi, who died in July, plus a runoff for state Senate District 39.

As if jugging those duties isn’t enough, Georgia’s biggest counties must count hundreds of thousands of ballots cast in the presidential election with a limited number of scanners. DeKalb County, for example, must scan some 373,000 ballots.

“We only have nine scanners available to use for this recount effort, so we are having to be creative with our staffing and resources,” DeKalb County elections director Erica Hamilton said in a news release. “When you add in a pair of runoffs and a major holiday taking place at the same time, we are stretched thin to accomplish the recount by the designated timeline.”

Cobb County has eight scanners to process about 393,000 ballots. Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said election workers will use a test deck of 100 ballots, 25 of which are hand-written and 75 from the ballot-marking devices used at precincts.

“We have to take the memory sticks out of the scanners and take them back to the main office,” Eveler said. “If they don’t come up with the same result as what we expect, then they can’t be used in the scanning.”

Fulton County will begin logic and accuracy testing of its equipment late this afternoon. But the county itself won’t begin there until Wednesday. After Thanksgiving, it will resume on Saturday.

Fulton will use about 50 workers and 13 scanners to count some 528,000 ballots.

Staff writers Tyler Estep and Meris Lutz contributed to this report