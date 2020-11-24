Official: DeKalb will be ‘stretched thin’ to finish recount in time

The facility is more spacious than the county elections office and better equipped to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 related precautions, officials have said. Representatives from the county health department will be on hand throughout the recount to provide personal protective equipment and make sure pandemic protocols are followed.

After the slightly later start Tuesday, DeKalb’s preliminary schedule calls for workers to be on duty between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day through next Monday, minus Thanksgiving Day. The crew would then take Tuesday off before finishing things up on Wednesday.

Officials said staffing and schedules would be adjusted as needed.

There will be designated on-site locations for public observers, news outlets and monitors from the Secretary of State’s office and political parties, officials said. The process will also be livestreamed here.

Like the manual audit completed last week, the machine recount is not expected to dramatically change the results of the presidential race in Georgia. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by around 12,600 votes in the Peach State.

More than 83% of DeKalb voters favored Biden.