Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race

Its boundaries may have shifted slightly in the new maps approved by the General Assembly, but the 13th District remains a Democratic stronghold.
That means the race is likely to be decided during the May primary. And this race largely serves as a referendum on U.S. Rep. David Scott, who is seeking an 11th term in office. His three Democratic challengers say fresh blood and a fresh voice are needed in the south metro Atlanta district.
Former South Fulton City Councilman Mark Baker and former state Sen. Vincent Fort say voters would be better served by a representative who is willing to push a more liberal agenda.
All of Scott’s Democratic challengers entered the race relatively recently, and fundraising numbers for the first three months of the year don’t have to be reported for several more weeks. But it will be tough for the challengers to match Scott, who ended 2021 with $1.1 million in cash on hand.
The 13th District includes south Fulton County, most of Clayton County and parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette and Henry counties.
