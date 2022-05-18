ajc logo
X

Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file

Politics
By Staff reports
32 minutes ago

Its boundaries may have shifted slightly in the new maps approved by the General Assembly, but the 13th District remains a Democratic stronghold.

That means the race is likely to be decided during the May primary. And this race largely serves as a referendum on U.S. Rep. David Scott, who is seeking an 11th term in office. His three Democratic challengers say fresh blood and a fresh voice are needed in the south metro Atlanta district.

Former South Fulton City Councilman Mark Baker and former state Sen. Vincent Fort say voters would be better served by a representative who is willing to push a more liberal agenda.

All of Scott’s Democratic challengers entered the race relatively recently, and fundraising numbers for the first three months of the year don’t have to be reported for several more weeks. But it will be tough for the challengers to match Scott, who ended 2021 with $1.1 million in cash on hand.

The 13th District includes south Fulton County, most of Clayton County and parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette and Henry counties.

Learn more about the candidates:

DEMOCRATS

Mark Baker

Shastity Driscoll

Vincent Fort

David Scott

REPUBLICANS

Caesar Gonzales

Dominika Hawkins

Calina Plotky

Election 2022: Georgia election guides

Learn about who’s running in major Georgia elections and get the latest news about those races.

Statewide

Georgia Governor

U.S. Senate

Secretary of State

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

U.S. Congress

2nd District

6th District

7th District

10th District

13th District

14th District

Full AJC Georgia Primary Voter Guide

District map

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 13th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Map of Georgia's 13th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Map of Georgia's 13th Congressional District in 2022.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Additional AJC articles

ExploreIn the 13th District, challengers to Rep. David Scott say voters need a fresh voice

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race
23m ago
Inside the Georgia ‘mega’ campus that will soon host a massive Hyundai plant
3h ago
Georgia primary ballots survey voters on partisan topics
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top