Election 2022: Complete guide to Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race

That means the race is likely to be decided during the May primary. And this race largely serves as a referendum on U.S. Rep. David Scott, who is seeking an 11th term in office. His three Democratic challengers say fresh blood and a fresh voice are needed in the south metro Atlanta district.

Former South Fulton City Councilman Mark Baker and former state Sen. Vincent Fort say voters would be better served by a representative who is willing to push a more liberal agenda.