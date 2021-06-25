DOJ is the latest to sue over Georgia’s voting law; here are the others

Organizations that encourage absentee voting sued April 7 over new restrictions on mass mailing of ballot applications. “This law makes it virtually impossible to run vote-by-mail application programs that help Georgians cast their ballots,” said Tom Lopach, president of the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, two of the plaintiffs in the suit. “That’s why we’re fighting back today against this assault on democracy and will keep working to ensure every American can make their voice heard.”

The group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta filed suit in federal court April 1 over absentee voting rules, alleging that Asian American voters would be disenfranchised by reduced access to absentee voting.

Three lawsuits were filed within days after Kemp signed the voting bill behind closed doors inside the state Capitol.

The first came March 25, the day that Kemp signed the bill. The suit by the New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter and Rise focused on absentee ID requirements and limits on the use of drop boxes to submit absentee ballots. The suit also cited provisional ballot invalidations and bans on providing food and drink to voters in line. The groups contend that the restrictions “lack any justification for their burdensome and discriminatory effects on voting,” especially among minority, young, poor and disabled voters.

A coalition of groups that includes the Georgia chapter of the NAACP sued next, on March 28, in a filing that calls the law the “culmination of a concerted effort” to suppress voters of color after GOP defeats in November and January.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church and other plaintiffs sued on March 30 to object to a range of provisions in the law they say will make it harder for all voters to cast their ballots, especially African Americans.

This article is adapted from past reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writer Mark Niesse.