Range of responses greet federal suit challenging Georgia election law

On Friday the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit to challenge portions of Georgia’s new voting law, Senate Bill 202. Here are responses from across the political spectrum:
“The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow. This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.” — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland
“They are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.” — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
“The Justice Department now has leaders with tremendous experience in civil rights enforcement, and we are very pleased to have them enter the fray on the side of our democracy.” — Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia
“Today’s lawsuit is partisan pageantry at taxpayer expense. Meant to distract from the Biden administration’s failure to pass its election legislation, which had many similar requirements to SB 202 such as voter ID, this lawsuit only serves to needlessly divide our country and provide a Democratic Party fundraising opportunity.” — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
“The Department of Justice will use all the tools it has available to ensure that each eligible citizen can register, cast a ballot, and have that ballot counted free from racial discrimination. Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today.” — Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke
“The Biden administration continues to do the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law. … It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court.” — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
“The Department of Justice stepping in today is a big step in this whole process of making sure that everyone’s right to vote is safe and secure and that you have access no matter where you live.” — U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
“Democrats are desperate to halt states’ constitutional changes to ensure integrity in their election systems. The announcement of this lawsuit comes just days after Senate Republicans blocked Democrats’ No. 1 legislative priority, the For the People Act, from moving forward. This lawsuit is a political move by the Biden administration on their quest to implement a federal takeover of our elections.” — U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans