Range of responses greet federal suit challenging Georgia election law

“The Department of Justice will use all the tools it has available to ensure that each eligible citizen can register, cast a ballot, and have that ballot counted free from racial discrimination. Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today.” — Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke

“The Biden administration continues to do the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law. … It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court.” — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

“The Department of Justice stepping in today is a big step in this whole process of making sure that everyone’s right to vote is safe and secure and that you have access no matter where you live.” — U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“Democrats are desperate to halt states’ constitutional changes to ensure integrity in their election systems. The announcement of this lawsuit comes just days after Senate Republicans blocked Democrats’ No. 1 legislative priority, the For the People Act, from moving forward. This lawsuit is a political move by the Biden administration on their quest to implement a federal takeover of our elections.” — U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans