Politics

District 4 Fulton commission race may head to runoff

By
1 hour ago

Moraima “Mo” Ivory took a slim lead over incumbent District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall with early votes and about half of election day ballots counted, but at 9:20 p.m. no candidate had enough to avoid a runoff. Another Democratic contender, Sonya Ofchus, was far behind.

Under Georgia law a runoff between the two top candidates is required when no one receives a majority. Any needed runoff elections will be held June 18.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: AJC

First-term Georgia House Dem defeats colleague in incumbent face off
6m ago
State Sen. Elena Parent defeats Nadine Thomas for Clayton, DeKalb seat
13m ago
Gwinnett DA on track to avoid runoff
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta