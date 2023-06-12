District 4 Fulton commission race may head to runoff

Moraima “Mo” Ivory took a slim lead over incumbent District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall with early votes and about half of election day ballots counted, but at 9:20 p.m. no candidate had enough to avoid a runoff. Another Democratic contender, Sonya Ofchus, was far behind.

Under Georgia law a runoff between the two top candidates is required when no one receives a majority. Any needed runoff elections will be held June 18.