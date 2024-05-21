Politics

Cobb Chair, District 4 incumbents lead early, District 2 inches to runoff

1 hour ago

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid appeared poised to sail to victory Tuesday night, gaining a major lead ahead of Democratic primary challenger Shelia Edwards in unofficial results with 30% of the precincts complete.

Commissioner Monique Sheffield also gained an early lead in the District 4 race against her primary challenger, Yashica Marshall, with 10% of precincts complete.

The District 2 race appears poised for a runoff election. Of the five Democratic candidates, former school board member Jaha Howard gained a slight lead, closely followed by former state Rep. Erick Allen with nearly 50% of precincts complete.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

