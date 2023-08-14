Charges in Fulton Trump case could emerge Monday

Fulton County prosecutors were moving ahead of schedule on Monday in their presentation to a 23-person grand jury in their 2020 election interference case, raising the prospect that criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies could be announced by the end of the day.

The schedule came into clearer focus after independent journalist George Chidi and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan were asked by the District Attorney’s office to testify on Monday afternoon instead of Tuesday morning. Chidi announced the scheduling change in a social media post; an official with direct knowledge confirmed Duncan’s new timing.

A spokesman for District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

At least three other witnesses testified on Monday morning: Gabe Sterling, a top official in the Secretary of State’s office; former state Rep. Bee Nguyen; and ex-state Sen. Jen Jordan.

Willis is expected to pursue racketeering and other charges against Trump and several of his campaign allies in her 2 1/2-year-old election interference case.

She is believed to be focusing on a handful of incidents that unfolded between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

They include calls from Trump to nearly a half-dozen Georgia officials pressuring them to help his effort to reverse his defeat to President Joe Biden, the appointment of sham GOP electors and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s falsehood-filled testimony to state legislators about the vote count at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The investigation could also refer to the harassment of two Fulton County poll workers and the accessing of sensitive election data from voting equipment in Coffee County.

