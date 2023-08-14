BreakingNews
Charges against Trump appear briefly on Fulton court site

Charges in Fulton Trump case could emerge Monday

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Politics
By and
12 minutes ago
X

Fulton County prosecutors were moving ahead of schedule on Monday in their presentation to a 23-person grand jury in their 2020 election interference case, raising the prospect that criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies could be announced by the end of the day.

The schedule came into clearer focus after independent journalist George Chidi and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan were asked by the District Attorney’s office to testify on Monday afternoon instead of Tuesday morning. Chidi announced the scheduling change in a social media post; an official with direct knowledge confirmed Duncan’s new timing.

A spokesman for District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

At least three other witnesses testified on Monday morning: Gabe Sterling, a top official in the Secretary of State’s office; former state Rep. Bee Nguyen; and ex-state Sen. Jen Jordan.

Willis is expected to pursue racketeering and other charges against Trump and several of his campaign allies in her 2 1/2-year-old election interference case.

She is believed to be focusing on a handful of incidents that unfolded between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

They include calls from Trump to nearly a half-dozen Georgia officials pressuring them to help his effort to reverse his defeat to President Joe Biden, the appointment of sham GOP electors and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s falsehood-filled testimony to state legislators about the vote count at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The investigation could also refer to the harassment of two Fulton County poll workers and the accessing of sensitive election data from voting equipment in Coffee County.

This is a developing story. Please check back to ajc.com for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
6h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
9h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
9h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury
Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Georgia company pursues multistate voter registration cancellations
7h ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top