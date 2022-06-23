BREAKING: Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe

Among the requested documents are anything that “represents, explains, and provides context” about the Nov. 2020 elections and the 60 days after, the certification of Georgia’s presidential electors on Jan. 6 and rally held at the Capitol that day.

Jurors are also seeking any documents that shed light on what then-President Donald Trump and his associates were thinking and doing as they sought to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia, including telephone logs, emails, texts and other correspondence.

“The attached subpoena has as its primary purpose the examination of the conduct of former President Donald Trump, and those working on his behalf,” Wade wrote in the letter. “Also, the District Attorney’s primary interest is to discover what witnesses and documents are available that will explain what was being said and done regarding the 2020 presidential election and the efforts to replace the constitutionally elected electors.”

A Kemp spokeswoman confirmed receipt of the subpoena but said the governor’s office would not comment further.

Kemp is expected to be one of the investigation’s most high-profile witnesses. He drew Trump’s ire for refusing his repeated requests to call for a special session of the state legislature to undo Biden’s win in Georgia. As a result, Trump repeatedly lambasted Kemp at rallies and other public events and pushed a close ally, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, to levy an unsuccessful primary challenge against the governor.

Several other state elected officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, have already testified before the special grand jury.