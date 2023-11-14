BreakingNews
Fulton recount finds some early votes left out

BREAKING: Fulton DA seeks to ban release of witness videos after leaks

Prosecutors blame Harrison Floyd legal team

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By
7 minutes ago

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office is seeking emergency safeguards after recorded interviews featuring four defendants in their election subversion case were leaked to the media.

In a new court filing Tuesday, Fulton prosecutors asked Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee for an order protecting all discovery materials, which would prohibit sensitive and confidential information from being shared publicly. That includes official interviews, or proffers, with defendants who strike plea deals with prosecutors in exchange for their cooperation.

In the filing, prosecutors emphasized that they were not behind the leaks of proffers featuring Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Scott Hall and Ken Chesebro. ABC News was the first to report about the contents of the interviews late Monday, and several other news organizations, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Washington Post, followed.

ExploreStay up to date on the latest developments in Trump indictment: Sign up for our newsletter

Prosecutors appeared to point fingers at the legal team for defendant Harrison Floyd, citing an email exchange with defense attorneys, the DA’s office and the court. In it, one of Floyd’s attorneys said “it was Harrison Floyd’s team” that leaked the interviews. They noted, however, that Floyd’s attorney later followed up and said his prior email was a “typo” and that his team did not communicate with the media.

Prosecutors said the release of the recordings “is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial, constitutes indirect communication about the facts of this case with codefendants and witnesses, and obstructs the administration of justice, in violation of the conditions of release imposed on each defendant.”

The DA’s office said that going forward, it would not produce copies of proffers to other defense teams as part of the discovery process to prevent future public disclosure. Instead, it said defense teams would have to visit the DA’s office to view the recordings confidentially.

“They may take notes, but they will be prohibited from creating any recordings or reproductions,” prosecutors wrote.

It was unclear when McAfee would rule on the request.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

After nepotism accusation, DeKalb school board approves relative hire1h ago

Credit: David Barnes

TRENDING NOW
OutKast’s Andre 3000 announces new solo album ‘New Blue Sun’
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Powell tells Fulton prosecutors about plan to seize voting machines
2h ago
Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
5h ago
Opinion: Can we stand with Israel and mourn for Palestinians caught in war?
22h ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top