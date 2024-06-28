‘Black jobs’ trends after Trump answer during debate

Polls show that President Joe Biden is losing support from Black voters, and Donald Trump has hoped to take advantage. About halfway through the debate, there was conversation about how each candidate would appeal to Black voters.

Trump responded in part by reiterating his calls to curb illegal immigration, saying that people coming across the border are “taking Black jobs.”

Many flocked to the social media site X to respond in real time, posting the question: “What is a ‘black job’?”