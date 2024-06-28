Politics

‘Black jobs’ trends after Trump answer during debate

By
46 minutes ago

Polls show that President Joe Biden is losing support from Black voters, and Donald Trump has hoped to take advantage. About halfway through the debate, there was conversation about how each candidate would appeal to Black voters.

Trump responded in part by reiterating his calls to curb illegal immigration, saying that people coming across the border are “taking Black jobs.”

Many flocked to the social media site X to respond in real time, posting the question: “What is a ‘black job’?”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
🎤 The AJC’s politics experts break things down
3m ago
How golf found its way into the debate
7m ago
Fact Check: Immigration and fentanyl
14m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more