X

Ballots weren’t missing PSC race, say Georgia election officials

Democratic candidate for Public Service Commission Daniel Blackman speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Democratic candidate for Public Service Commission Daniel Blackman speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Michael Holahan

Credit: Michael Holahan

Politics | 36 minutes ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia election officials say they found no evidence that the Public Service Commission race was left off some ballots, and Democrat Daniel Blackman acknowledged Wednesday he had lost to Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald.

Blackman had alleged that voters in 38 counties reported they didn’t see the PSC race or his name listed on their ballots in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

But after reviewing ballot styles and printed records, the secretary of state’s office said Blackman’s claim was unsubstantiated.

“We have learned from 2018 to now — from Stacey Abrams to Donald Trump — that false claims and disinformation that an election has been stolen is dangerous to our democracy,” said Walter Jones, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office.

Blackman never alleged the PSC election was stolen, saying he wanted to make sure that every vote was counted.

“While I do accept these election results, we have to make sure we don’t turn the page on the issues we have seen affecting the process. Our focus is to make sure that every single voter was able to exercise their right to vote,” Blackman said.

Blackman suggested that election officials might have inadvertently mailed absentee ballots that contained only U.S. Senate races to some voters. Ballots that only include federal races are created for U.S. citizens who permanently live overseas.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results Tuesday, which McDonald won by 33,727 votes over Blackman.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.