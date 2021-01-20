Ballots weren’t missing PSC race, say Georgia election officials

“While I do accept these election results, we have to make sure we don’t turn the page on the issues we have seen affecting the process. Our focus is to make sure that every single voter was able to exercise their right to vote,” Blackman said.

Blackman suggested that election officials might have inadvertently mailed absentee ballots that contained only U.S. Senate races to some voters. Ballots that only include federal races are created for U.S. citizens who permanently live overseas.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results Tuesday, which McDonald won by 33,727 votes over Blackman.