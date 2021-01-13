Georgia PSC candidate says race may have been left off some ballots

Blackman trailed Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald by over 33,000 votes, or 0.74 percentage points, outside the margin where he’d be entitled to a recount. Georgia law gives candidates the right to a recount if they lost by less than half a percentage point.

Blackman said his campaign has heard from more than 255 people in 38 counties who said they didn’t see the PSC race or his name listed on their ballots. One voter from Stephens County submitted an absentee ballot that included the U.S. Senate runoffs but not the PSC race.